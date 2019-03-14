Home

Everest Funeral Chapel
420 Gore St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6J2
807-473-1121
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Everest Funeral Chapel
420 Gore St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6J2
Mary Theresa Louise Desrosiers


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Theresa Louise Desrosiers Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Theresa Louise Desrosiers


(nee Gaudette), age 72 years, announces her passing on Sunday, March 10,


2019 at Pinewood Court in Thunder Bay, Ontario.



Mary was born on December 7, 1946 in North Neebing, Ontario to Tousaint and


Alice Gaudette. Growing up with 13 siblings, Mary valued family above all


else. She was a devoted mom, grandma and sister. She loved Christmas and


Halloween, playing Bingo and everything Elvis. Mary travelled every year to


Calgary to visit with her grandchildren and loved going to the Calgary


Stampede. She also enjoyed camping and gardening.



Mary is survived by her daughter Karen (Corey) and son Phil (Amy);


grandchildren Craig, Terrance, Riley, Jorja, Abby and Hunter; siblings


Dolores, Doris (Jack), May (Jr.) and Audrey. Numerous nieces, nephews and


great-nieces and nephews also survive.



She was predeceased by her husband Phil; her parents, four brothers and five


sisters as well as numerous in-laws.



Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019


from 11:00am until 3:00pm in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at


James. Interment will follow in Mountainview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers,


donations to the Alzheimer Society or Northern Cancer Fund are greatly


appreciated.



Please sign the


online condolences at


everestofthunderbay.com

