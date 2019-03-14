|
It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Theresa Louise Desrosiers
(nee Gaudette), age 72 years, announces her passing on Sunday, March 10,
2019 at Pinewood Court in Thunder Bay, Ontario.
Mary was born on December 7, 1946 in North Neebing, Ontario to Tousaint and
Alice Gaudette. Growing up with 13 siblings, Mary valued family above all
else. She was a devoted mom, grandma and sister. She loved Christmas and
Halloween, playing Bingo and everything Elvis. Mary travelled every year to
Calgary to visit with her grandchildren and loved going to the Calgary
Stampede. She also enjoyed camping and gardening.
Mary is survived by her daughter Karen (Corey) and son Phil (Amy);
grandchildren Craig, Terrance, Riley, Jorja, Abby and Hunter; siblings
Dolores, Doris (Jack), May (Jr.) and Audrey. Numerous nieces, nephews and
great-nieces and nephews also survive.
She was predeceased by her husband Phil; her parents, four brothers and five
sisters as well as numerous in-laws.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019
from 11:00am until 3:00pm in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at
James. Interment will follow in Mountainview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers,
donations to the Alzheimer Society or Northern Cancer Fund are greatly
appreciated.
