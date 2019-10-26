|
It is with much sadness that I announce the passing of Mary Wheatley Squier, nee Kirkwood, age 92, at Stanford Seniors Village in Parksville B.C. on Monday October 14, 2019. Mum lived a full and eventful life, but she was probably best known as the lady that lived in the little pink house on Hodder Ave. in Thunder Bay. Mum was an avid golfer in her younger years and enjoyed playing cards and shopping. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren, great grandchildren and her daughter-in-law, Glenda. Mary will forever be in the hearts of her sisters, Betty, Margaret, brother Bob and family in England. Mum was predeceased by husband Jim, parents William and Sarah, sister Doris and daughter-in-law Glenda. Mum will be lovingly remembered by her son James (Kathryn), grandchildren Michael (Toni), Nicole (Ben), Steven (Tegan) and great grandchildren Faith and Jayde. As per mum's wishes, there will be a private celebration of her life at a later date.