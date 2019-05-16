|
Mary Willianen (MacNeill) aged 98 passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Southbridge Pinewood Court. She was born on December 2, 1920 in Port Arthur. Mary attended Central School, Fort William Collegiate and P.A. Vocational School. She was active in sports and enjoyed travelling especially Florida. Mary worked for 34 years for BB Foods (now Liptons), as a secretary to the President of Brooke Bond Foods. She was a member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church. Mary volunteered at St. Joseph's for 10 years, she was a member of St. Joseph's Auxiliary. Mary is survived by her son Robert, grandson Christopher (Brandy), great-grandchildren Matthew and Emma Willianen, sister Mabel (James) Crooks. She was predeceased by her parents James and Katherine MacNeill, sister Isabelle Fassina, brother James Brier. Cremation has taken place and interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay. Donations can be made to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church or to a charity of your choice.
