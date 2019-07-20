Home

Marya Niemi Obituary

It is with great sadness the family announces the peaceful passing of Marya Niemi on Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. Joe's Hospice Unit after a lengthy illness with her daughter, Sherry, son-in-law, Tom, and close friend, Taimi by her side. She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond, in 2004. She is survived by her loving daughter, Sherry (Tom) Comeau, grandchildren Aaron (Taina), Jordyn (Travis), great grandchildren Jack and Weston, special cousin, Marlene Roberts, as well as other cousins and her lifelong friends Taimi Kuluski and Mabel Skrilec. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marya's memory to any animal organization or the charity of your choice if friends so desire. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 1-4pm at the North End Community Centre at 954 Huron Avenue. Thank you to Dr. Feldstein and to all the nurses on 4 North on the Palliative and Hospice units for their compassion and excellent care.

