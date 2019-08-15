Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maryann Peltola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maryann Peltola

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maryann Peltola In Memoriam

In loving memory of our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother

Maryann
Nov. 24, 1937 - Aug. 15, 2017

You were someone very special.
Who can never be replaced
Your memory in our daily lives
can never be erased.
Time cannot still the memories
we carry in our hearts,
Or take away the happy years
of which you were apart.
Those we love don't go away
They walk beside us everyday.

~ Forever loving & missing you
Paul, Wayne, Ross & Carmela
& great grandson - Luka
------------------------
PELTOLA
In loving memory of our beautiful sister
Maryann
Nov. 24, 1937 ~ Aug. 15, 2017

Those special memories of you,
will always bring a smile.
If only we could have you
back for just a little while.
The fact that you're
no longer here,
Will always cause us pain
But you'll live forever
in our hearts
Until we meet again.

~ Forever Loved & Missed
Your Sisters and Brothers
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maryann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.