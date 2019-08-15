|
|
In loving memory of our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmotherMaryann
Nov. 24, 1937 - Aug. 15, 2017
You were someone very special.
Who can never be replaced
Your memory in our daily lives
can never be erased.
Time cannot still the memories
we carry in our hearts,
Or take away the happy years
of which you were apart.
Those we love don't go away
They walk beside us everyday.
~ Forever loving & missing you
Paul, Wayne, Ross & Carmela
& great grandson - Luka
------------------------
PELTOLA
In loving memory of our beautiful sister
Maryann
Nov. 24, 1937 ~ Aug. 15, 2017
Those special memories of you,
will always bring a smile.
If only we could have you
back for just a little while.
The fact that you're
no longer here,
Will always cause us pain
But you'll live forever
in our hearts
Until we meet again.
~ Forever Loved & Missed
Your Sisters and Brothers