

May 28, 1958-May 19, 2020

MaryAnn Swerdlyk (nee Kondreska), age 61, passed away at home with her loving husband Roger by her side, on May 19, 2020. MaryAnn was diagnosed with Multiple System Atrophy three years ago, but despite the toll it took on her health, she was a fighter right until the end.



MaryAnn was born on May 28, 1958 in the city of Fort William to Amelia & Stephen Kondreska. She attended St. Elizabeth Elementary School and Selkirk High School, and also completed her Bachelor of Psychology degree at Lakehead University. Growing up, MaryAnn attended frequent family get-togethers with all of her aunts, uncles, and cousins where they enjoyed traditional Slovak meals, playing the accordion together, and having a great time.



MaryAnn met the love of her life, Roger Swerdlyk and they married on April 19, 1980. They just recently celebrated the milestone of their 40th wedding anniversary. They raised three daughters together and were later blessed with five grandchildren, who were the greatest joy of MaryAnn's life.



MaryAnn stayed home to raise her young family and then later went back to work as a legal librarian and litigation assistant, having worked at Eryou Barristers for many years, from where she maintained a number of friendships even after retirement.



Music was a very big aspect of her life. MaryAnn always loved singing and dancing, with the Beatles being one of her favorite bands and the Carpenters Christmas album always playing during the festive season. She played guitar, the accordion, and the piano, and instilled the passion of music in her children. She also played the clarinet in the Lake Superior Scottish Regiment Army Band.



Church was a big part of family life over the years. MaryAnn was an active member of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross Ukrainian Catholic Church. There, she participated in many fundraising and social activities, as well as teaching catechism, and having been a member of the Ladies of St. Anne's Society. Many of her lifelong friendships began through these activities. This has extended into her “Book Club” group of wonderful ladies.



Every summer, most weekends were spent at our family cottage (“camp”) at Cloud Lake watching the kids play, playing fetch with the dogs, having bonfires with everyone, reading gardening books & magazines, going for boat rides, socializing with our extended family, the Opaskis, and gardening.



Gardening was an absolute favourite pastime of MaryAnn's. Her extensive gardens both at home and at camp were beautiful and demonstrated her devotion and attention to detail.



During the winter months, MaryAnn and Roger enjoyed playing in a mixed curling league. They had a great group of friends with whom they regularly got together, they celebrated all of the milestones in life, as well as religiously partied for New Year's Eve together (they occasionally made it to midnight!). While illness has run through the group over the years and some have moved out of town, they have remained wonderful companions and supports for each other.



MaryAnn always liked to be helpful to others, even in the last days of her life, when she was unable to do much physically… she called despite not being able to articulate many words over the phone to check in on her children and grandchildren, and always wished to offer any helpful suggestions or advice. When she was no longer able to cook for her children, she would often order spaghetti dinners from the Slovak Legion so that we could all enjoy a meal together.



In addition to the loss of numerous other relatives, MaryAnn was predeceased by her father Stephen Kondreska when she was one year of age and then by her mother Amelia Kondreska in December 2000. MaryAnn was also predeceased by her in-laws Josephine Swerdlyk in 2002 and Walter Swerdlyk in 2004. One of the greatest losses in MaryAnn's life was the sudden death of her oldest brother, Lorne Kondreska, in 2013. They were very close, talking nearly every day, and in many ways, he was like a father figure to her.



MaryAnn is survived by her husband of 40 years, Roger Swerdlyk and their dog, Andy, who will miss her greatly. She is also survived by her children Jennifer (Tom Sinfield), Kimberly, and Leanne (Tyler Duce), as well as her five grandchildren Mikayla & Griffyn Sinfield, Shyla Gagnon, and Nola & Cullen Duce who loved her dearly and wish they could have even just one more moment in time with her. She is also survived by her brother Denis Kondreska, sister-in-law Susan Kondreska, sister-in-law Patricia Jakubowski (Larry) and brother-in-law David Swerdlyk (Susan). MaryAnn will also be greatly missed by her very special aunt and Godmother, Theresa Furick, with whom she was extremely close and spoke on a daily basis. MaryAnn leaves behind numerous nephews, nieces, and other relatives.



Funeral arrangements will be in the care of Blake Funeral Chapel. A private viewing will be held next week, followed by cremation. It is our hope to be able to hold a funeral service at the Holy Cross Church this summer, in anticipation of pandemic precautions being lifted.



The family of MaryAnn would like to extend sincere thanks to all of the St. Elizabeth's PSWs and other supportive home care allied health professionals who provided such compassionate care during these most difficult past few months, especially Romeo and Tracy who were present at the time of her passing. We would also like to extend our thanks to Dr. Williams, Dr. Malik, N.P. Erin Slowik, Dr. Migay, and Dr. Fulford for the excellent care provided over the past number of years. Finally, we would like to express to the family and cherished friends of MaryAnn just how grateful we are for all the visits, meals made, phone calls, Facetimes, and words of comfort during the past number of months. These gestures made a huge difference to all of us.



In lieu of flowers, if friends so desire, donations can be made to the Holy Cross Church Mission Fund in support of the Our Hearts at Home campaign, or the charity of your choice.



Mom, you will be forever loved, forever missed, and forever in our hearts!



MaryAnn Swerdlyk will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.





