It is with great sadness that the family of Matt Yakimchuk announces his passing on August 26, 2019 in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre at the age of 94 years.
Matt was born March 17, 1925 in Grandview, Manitoba to Bill and Anne Yakimchuk. In 1949, he met and married Anne Varga in Geraldton, Ontario. After moving to Port Arthur they had four daughters together. Matt and Anne enjoyed 56 years of marriage, until her death in November 2005.
Matt worked 32 years for the Ministry of Health as a Purchasing Manager and after retiring, another 15 years in security. Matt was a faithful member of Lakehead Baptist Church for 67 years, teaching Sunday School for 20 years, and serving in various capacities as needed. He also witnessed for his Lord for 38 years, helping to bring many people to a knowledge of Jesus Christ. Matt served as a counsellor at Dorion Bible Camp for many summers. He was also a handyman who brought his knowledge and abilities to his family, the church, and to others.
Matt will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all those whose lives he touched. Surviving Matt are his wife Norma; four daughters Linda (Dan McEachern) and their son Daniel (Grace); Diane Yakimchuk; Deborah (Marvin Humphreys) and their daughter Kelsey (Tyler); Irene (Joe Stein) and children Jamie, Brook Mado (Cathy) and great grandchildren Madeline and Findlay; step daughters Sheila Murray and her son Shawn (Michelle); Barbara Lagrange and her daughter Bonnie (Billy); Diane (Wayne Kiland); sister Rosie Byrko and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services celebrating Matt's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre. Interment in Sunset Memorial Gardens will follow the reception. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Society of Central and Northern Ontario would be appreciated.