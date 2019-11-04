|
1989 - 2019
Matthew Paul Vezina, age 30 years, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 28, 2019.
Matt was born in Thunder Bay on January 24, 1989. He had many talents and endless hobbies, but everything revolved around his family. Matt's wife and children were his pride and joy and his greatest passion. You could often find him taking them skating, swimming, to the park, or on rides at the fair, often smiling so big you thought he was having more fun than anyone else. Matt enjoyed building things and he completed many wonderful projects that his family will cherish forever, including beds for his kids. He also enjoyed cooking from scratch, often teaching those around him. He was always up for a challenge and wouldn't stop until it was overcome with great results. Matt had a heart of gold and will be forever loved by all who knew him. He has left us with so many great memories that we will keep close to our hearts.
Matthew will be deeply missed by his wife of 12 years, Suzanne Ostlund; children Connor Ostlund (age 8), River (age 7), Jaxin (age 6), Aryiella (age 5) and Matthew Jr. (age 2) Vezina; mother Kelly Vezina; father Larry Wabick; sister Jessica (Destin) Dumais and their children; grandparents Marcel and Wendy Vezina, Yvette and Paul Wabick and his great-grandmother June Coville as well as numerous aunt, uncles, cousins and other relatives.
He was predeceased by his great-grandfather Carl Coville.
A Visitation for family and friends was held on Sunday afternoon in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James. Should friends so desire, donations made to a Trust for Matthew's children (payable to Suzanne Ostlund) would be greatly appreciated.
