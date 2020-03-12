|
|
It is with profound sadness that the family of Matthew Roy Gordon Hodges announce his sudden passing on Friday, March 6, 2020.
Matthew was born on September 27, 1995 to Rebecca Arthur and Shawn Hodges.
Matt was a very caring, compassionate, and loving young man who would give you the shirt off his back. He loved hockey and spent many years between the pipes. He followed the “foot to the floor” motto and inherited Papa Roy's great love of racing. Matthew could often be found every August in Terrace Bay with that red rag in his back pocket, ready for race day. Matthew loved everything there was to do with the outdoors and took great pride in ripping through waist deep mud with his quad. Matt loved fishing and enjoyed many summers with his camp family at Shebandawan and Windigokan.
Matthew loved animals and leaves behind his special dog Louie and cat Pumpkin.
Matthew is survived by mother Rebecca Arthur (Paul Whyte), special little sister Keilynn Arthur, father Shawn Hodges, nana Yvonne Arthur, papa Roy Arthur (Sharon), great grandmother (GG) Marie McClelland, nana June Zawadski, and Brittany Darechuk.
Special aunts Lisa Hodges, Stephanie Hodges (Gaetan Galarneau), cousin Joshua, uncle Sean McKenzie, great uncle Bob Arthur (Cordie), Bob Arthur (Danielle and family), Jamie Arthur (Robin and family).
Matthew also leaves behind his boys Adam Lamore, Keven Palmer, Aaron Halvorsen, Brenden Waibel, Dave Waite, Ryan Anthony and so many more.
Predeceased by papa Larry Hodges, papa Zaddy Zawadski, Mariclare Boomhower (James).
A celebration of Matthew's life will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 in the chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Reverend Susan Ivany at 1:00 p.m. Visitation for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you come out to support Terrace Bay Drag Fest 2020 in memory of Matthew or an animal rescue of your choice.