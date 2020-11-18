March 5, 1998 – November 12, 2020



Mr. Matthew Sean Greggory Zoccole, age 22 years, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, November 12, 2020.Matthew was born in Thunder Bay on March 5, 1998. He was educated locally and graduated from St. Patrick High School. Matthew was currently enrolled in the Community Integration Through Co-operated Education (CICE) Program at Confederation College. Matthew enjoyed travelling in all four directions. He called whenever he wanted, sometimes multiple times. Matthew loved being around those that he loved, and having a constant smile. Matthew's hobbies included celebrating every life's events, was interested in living his life to the absolute fullest, and bugging his sisters. Matthew was an avid collector of Pokemon, and intently watched his favourite television shows and was an mainstay at Silvercity. He loved the theatre and acting, as evident by his involvement of annual plays and participated as a professional actor. Matthew participated in bowling at Special Olympics. He dreamt big and represented St. Patrick High School at the Special Olympics – Invitational Youth Games in 2019 at Toronto. Matthew was an avid outdoorsman and master fisherman. Matthew participated in Scouts Canada as a Scout, Venturer, and Scouter. Matthew was awarded by his love of people and bring a smile to others.Matthew is survived by his parents, Owen and Fay Zoccole; his sisters: Terena Raye Blackhawk, Jaimee Cree Zoccole, and Aaryn Cassandra Zoccole; grandparents: Effie Zoccole and Reggie Arbour; Michael and Catherine Davis; aunts and uncles: Terri Zoccole; Jennifer Davis, Greg Davis, and Tamara Trout. Numerous cousins and other relatives as well as many many friends also survive.He was predeceased by his grandfather Micheal Zoccole and grandmother Veronica Davis (Meshake).A private funeral will be held for Matthew on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at the service will be by invitation only. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Public visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday evening (TONIGHT) from 5:00pm until 9:00pm in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James. Matthew will then rest overnight at home with his family.As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the visitation and funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.For those unable to attend the funeral, a video recording of the service will be available on the funeral home website, beginning on Friday morning.Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Matthew to Scouts Canada - 15th Fort William Scout Group in Thunder Bay would be greatly appreciated.