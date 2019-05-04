|
It is with great sadness the family of Matti Hirvas announce his peaceful passing at St. Joseph's Hospice on May 1, 2019, with family by his side. RAUHA
Born February 21, 1943 in Haapavesi, Finland to Helen and Kristian Hirvasoja. Matti spent his early years in Finland and immigrated to Canada in 1964 to join his older brothers Risto, Erkki and Teuvo.
Matti is survived by wife of 52 years, Riitta, daughter Pia (Jeff) Kiiskila, sons Janne (Tracy) Hirvas and Juuso Hirvas. Pappa had a special place in his heart for each of his grandchildren: Tia & Jordan Kiiskila; Mathew & Mitchell Hirvas; and Beathan, Torin & Lochlan Hirvas Nott. He is also survived by siblings Hermanni, Pertti and Hanna of Finland, Tapio of Sweden as well as many other relatives in Finland and around the world. Matti was predeceased by his parents Helen and Kristian, siblings; Risto, Erkki, Teuvo, Heikki, Elsa and Liisa.
Fishing, hunting, cutting trees and chopping wood were his passions; it was very important to always have a fire going and the sauna hot, be it at camp at One Island Lake or at his home. Not a day went by where he didn't boss someone around or snap out some witty comment, even in his last few days his humour was still at its best. He had this type of smile that made you smile no matter how you were feeling, and he greeted everyone with the same infectious smile. Matti was a kind and generous person; he had often come home without a shirt because he had given his clothes off his back to someone in need.
Matti started his career in Canada working in the bush camp, where he met the love of his life, Riitta (she was feeding the bears!) and were married April 29, 1967. On the weekends he learnt carpentry and then started his own business with his brother Risto building many houses for 40 years in Thunder Bay and surrounding area. Check your house trusses, if they were made with a chainsaw, he may have built it. His carpentry skills and natural talent brought him back to Finland to oversee construction of a school. In his retirement he continued working with wood, building high quality furniture for his family. Once he started a project, everyone ended up with one or two of his creations.
Pappa's SISU kept him going, even when his health was failing he was still cutting trees for firewood and rebuilt the dock out at camp last summer. He never stopped, his engineering brain kept going and he came up with some interesting, sometimes questionable, contraptions around the house and camp.
Thank you to the all the staff at St. Joseph's Hospice for their compassion and support during this difficult time.
As per Pappa's wishes a private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Shelter House Thunder Bay.
Mita on naa tuoksut myn ymparillain?
Mita on tama hiljaisuus?
Mita tietavi rauha mun sydamessain,
taa suuri ja outo ja uus?
Mina kuulen, kuink' kukkaset kasvavat
Ja metsassa puhuvat puut.
Mina luulen, nyt kypsyvat unelmat
ja toivot ja tou'ot muut.
Kaikk' on niin hiljaa mun ymparillain,
kaikk' on niin hellaa ja hyvaa.
Kukat suuret mun aukeevat sydamessain
ja tuoksuvat rauhaa syvaa.
~Eino Lein