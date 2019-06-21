Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Hill

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Maureen Hill In Memoriam

July 11, 1947 – June 21, 2017
In your loving memory.

“A beautiful garden
now stands alone,
Missing the one who nurtured it
but now she is gone.
Her flowers still bloom
and the sun it still shines,
But the rain is like tear drops
for the ones left behind.
The weeds lay waiting
to take the gardens beauty away,
But the beautiful memories of its keeper are in our hearts to stay.
She loved every flower
even some that were weeds,
So much love she would
plant with each little seed.
But just like her flowers
she was part of God's plan,
So when it was her time
He reached down his hand.
He look through the Garden searching for the best,
That's when He found Maureen,
it was her time to rest.
It was hard for those
who loved her to just let her go,
But God had a spot in His garden that needed a gentle soul.
So when you
start missing Maureen,
remember if you just wait,
When God has a spot
in His garden,
she'll meet you at the gate.”

~Forever loved and always
remembered by Rodney, Ryan, Frank, Brian and friends
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.