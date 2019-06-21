|
|
July 11, 1947 – June 21, 2017“A beautiful garden
In your loving memory.
now stands alone,
Missing the one who nurtured it
but now she is gone.
Her flowers still bloom
and the sun it still shines,
But the rain is like tear drops
for the ones left behind.
The weeds lay waiting
to take the gardens beauty away,
But the beautiful memories of its keeper are in our hearts to stay.
She loved every flower
even some that were weeds,
So much love she would
plant with each little seed.
But just like her flowers
she was part of God's plan,
So when it was her time
He reached down his hand.
He look through the Garden searching for the best,
That's when He found Maureen,
it was her time to rest.
It was hard for those
who loved her to just let her go,
But God had a spot in His garden that needed a gentle soul.
So when you
start missing Maureen,
remember if you just wait,
When God has a spot
in His garden,
she'll meet you at the gate.”
~Forever loved and always
remembered by Rodney, Ryan, Frank, Brian and friends