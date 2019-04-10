|
Mrs. Maureen Prairie of Thunder Bay, ON, passed away suddenly at the age of 60 on April 2, 2019. Born on January 9, 1959 in Port Arthur, ON and grew up in the area, although she thought of Germany as her second home, where she remained close with much of her extended family. Maureen attended and graduated from Lakehead University with and Honours Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Masters of Education Admin. She worked a long career in nursing and management and pursued many creative passions such as writing, music, martial arts, sewing and crafting, and most recently as a member of the Sweet Adelines (women's choral group) and as an author of fiction and non-fiction writing.Online condolences
Maureen is survived by her husband: Brian, children: Diane (Onur) and Brian "BJ" (Nevada) and her two grandsons: Carlin and Archer. She was predeceased by her parents: Barbara and Rudolf as well as several close aunts and uncles and grandparents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1pm-4pm, on April 28th, 2019 at Black Pirates Pub (215 Red River Road).
