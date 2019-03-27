|
Passed away peacefully at his residence on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Maurice Edward "Ted" Jenkins, at the age of 88 years. Beloved husband of Edith Mae (Crabbe) Jenkins and cherished father of Matthew (Fenna), George (Nora), Elizabeth (Donald McIntosh) and Nancy (Michael Ford). He will be missed by his grandchildren Kristen (Scott) Murray, Nicole (Darryl) Hartley, Melissa (Rob) Carr, Sarah (Francois) Goyer, Heather (David) Brooks, Mark Jenkins (Lisa), Christopher (Jolene) McIntosh, Allyson (Bryan) Weaver, Jonathan McIntosh, Thomas (Amanda) Ford, Ryan (Amber) Ford and Steven (Nicole) Ford and by his 21 great-grandchildren. Fondly remembered by his brother George (Juliana). Predeceased by his infant son James; his infant granddaughter Lianne McIntosh and by his parents Marjorie and Harry Jenkins. A ceremony celebrating Ted's life will be held at Irvine Memorial Chapel at Roselawn, 2451 County Road 15, Maitland on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 10:30 am followed by a reception. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Shriners Hospital For Children, C.H.E.O. or the Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Alzheimer Society will be gratefully acknowledged. Send condolences or make a donation online at www.irvinememorial.com