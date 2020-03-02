|
|
Mar. 13, 1924 - Feb. 28, 2020The family of Maurice Gerald Smith, age 95 years, sadly announce his passing at St. Joseph's Hospital Palliative Care Floor on Friday, February 28, 2020 after a courageous fight with kidney disease and COPD.
Maurice, commonly known as Moe was born on March 13, 1924 at the former McKellar Hospital in Fort William and was a lifelong resident of the city. He grew up in Fort William and married Thelma Blackman in July 1954. They lived in Fort William and then the suburbs on the south side of the city for the past 30 years.
He attended Franklin Street Elementary School and Fort William Collegiate Institute and graduated in June 1941. He was employed at the #2 Elementary Flying School and the Canadian Car and Foundry Co. prior to voluntarily enlisting in the Canadian Army and being assigned to the Royal Canadian Artillery. After completion of training in Halifax and Hamilton, he was deployed overseas serving in the United Kingdom, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. From May 1945 to mid-September 1945 he served in the Canadian Army Occupation Force in Western Germany. On returning to Canada in November 1945, and after a disembarking leave, he served as a Canadian Army Guard at the Neys Concentration Camp for German prisoners of WW2 and was honourably discharged in early May 1946. He returned to his previous employment at the Canadian Car and Foundry Co. now manufacturing transit gas buses and electric trolly cars and in September of 1947 he began 37-1/2 years of employment with the Grain Inspection Division of the Canadian Grain Commission retiring as a Supervisor in March 1985. After several months of leisurely retirement, he organized and taught a Grain Inspection & Handling Course for Grain Elevator Personnel at Confederation College for 3 consecutive winter seasons and later as a Grain Inspection Checker for 3 Canadian grain companies until fully retiring in 1994.
During his retirement years, he served on the Executive Committee of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #6 as a South Ward Poppy Chairman, as 1st Vice President, President and Past President. For retirement recreation, he enjoyed his many camping trips in his RV, fishing, golfing (although not good at it), gardening, surfing the internet, playing games on his computer and sitting out on his deck at the rear of the house enjoying a cool drink. Moe or "the Duke" as members of his family affectionately often called him was a family man who supported his family in their endeavours.
Maurice is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Thelma Smith (nee Blackman), daughters Glenda (Ken) Babcock and Rosalyn (Andy) Smiegielski; two grandchildren Amanda and Ryan Babcock (and girlfriend Brittney Unik) and one great granddaughter Penelope all residing in Thunder Bay. He is also survived by his nieces Linda (George) Charlebois & Arlene Smith & nephew Doug Smith.
Maurice was predeceased by his parent's John & Gertrude Smith in 1954 & 1976 respectively and by his only brother, William John H. Smith in 1976 and later by his niece, Marilyn Stewardson and her husband, Dennis Stewardson.
Cremation has taken place. There will be a family graveside service held later in the spring at Mountain View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests that donations be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or the Canadian Lung Association.
Please sign the online condolences at everestofthunderbay.com