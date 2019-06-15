|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Maurice Roger Pennarun (“Mo” or “Maury”) on May 29th, 2019, shortly after a wonderful week-long family trip to Cuba. Please sign the online condolences at everestofthunderbay.com
Mo was born on September 12th, 1952, in Fort Frances, Ontario. Part of a large family, he was the troublemaker and trickster of the group. He loved a good prank or a well timed pun. Growing up, Mo discovered his love of all things broken, learning their workings so he could fix them (or at least turn them into something more interesting). He was the guy everyone called when something broke, both as a service technician for Hobart, where he enjoyed working for 30 years, and also in his personal life as our dedicated handyman. If he couldn't fix something, it simply wasn't fixable. He'll be missed here, but we know heaven is a bit more hilarious now.
He is predeceased by his father Henri, mother Edna, and sisters, Linda and Thea.
Mo sadly leaves behind Prin (Mary), his wife of 44 years; his son, Avery; and his daughter, Jana Merkley. He is survived by brothers, Allan, Gerald, and Daniel; sisters, Theresa Huntley, Catherine Schroeder, Monica Robinson, and Mary Mitchell; and numerous other relatives, friends, and in-laws.
Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 from 1:00 until 3:00 pm in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James, with Vigil Prayers offered at 1:30 pm.
If desired, donations may be made in memory of Mo to the Thunder Bay Shelter House.