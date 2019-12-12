|
|
Mavis Jean Ball passed away peacefully at home on December 3rd 2019. Mavis went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ joining her belated husband Art. Born on January 5th 1928 in Chapleau Ontario, Mavis left us after 91 full years. Mavis was predeceased by her first husband Percy Crawford, eldest son Kenny Crawford and her sister Lorna. She is survived by her daughter Ila Myllari (husband Wayne), son Barry (wife Stephanie), grandchildren Derek Myllari, Jessie Crawford, David Crawford, great grandchildren Bentley Myllari and Brynn Myllari.Mavis may you rest in peace high on the mountain.
Mavis spent her early years in White River and moved to Thunder Bay working as a Medical Librarian at both Port Arthur Clinic and Port Arthur General Hospital. Mavis belonged to and worshipped faithfully our Lord and Saviour at Calvin Presbyterian Church. She was an active member with Lady's Aide as well as a longtime member of Eastern Star since 1969. Pastimes included knitting, gardening and cooking for family gatherings.
Cremation has taken place and a private service will be held at a later date. A sincere thank you to Calvin Peltier Nurse Practitioner who managed Mavis' care and helped her live out her wishes of spending her last years at home. Calvin was the perfect leader in home care, making home visits pleasurable and productive. Thank you to Barb Personal Care Aide with St. Elizabeths, Donna for home hairdressing, and Kat for foot care at home.
Psalms 23:
The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want.
He maketh me to lie down in green pastures
He leadeth me beside the still waters
He restoreth my soul: He leadeth me in the paths of
righteousness for his name sake.
Yea though I walk through the valley of death,
I will fear no evil, for thou art with me.
Thy rod and thy staff will comfort me
Thou prepares a table before me in
thy presence of mine enemies
Thou anointest my head with oil, my cup runneth over
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me for the days of my life and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.