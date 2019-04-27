|
Maxine Eileen Franchi (nee Proulx), age 88 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at Bethammi Nursing Home on Wednesday April 17th, 2019. Born on November 20th, 1930 in Killarney Ontario. She is survived by her son Kerry Lindberg & granddaughter Celina, daughter Sheila Lindberg (Marcel), granddaughter Nicole (Christopher), great grandchildren Brodin and Brianna, son Billy Franchi & granddaughter Alexandra, and son Jimmy Franchi. She was predeceased by her mother Zita Lucille Ingram, spouse Ernie Lindberg, spouse Anthony Franchi and companion for many years Erik Harry Brodin. Cremation has taken place and internment will be held at a later date in Riverside Cemetery. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society or Diabetes Association would be greatly appreciated by the family.Online condolences
