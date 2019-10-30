|
Mrs. May Ada Jean Boudreau (nee Gaudette), age 66 years, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 27, 2019 with her family by her side, after a long battle with cancer.
May was born in Fort William on May 5, 1953. She came from a large family and was one of fourteen children born to Tousaint and Alice Gaudette. May was educated locally and started bar tending at the New York Tavern, where she met Junior Boudreau. They were married on December 9, 1977. May could always be found “donating” at the Bingo Hall with her sisters, where she made many friends. She enjoyed travelling with Junior to the Caribbean and was surprised with a trip to Graceland with her daughter and two grandchildren. Above all else, family was most important to May and she loved spending time with them. She was stubborn and determined, but was always there for those who needed her. She will be greatly missed and forever loved.
May is survived by her husband of 41 years, Junior; daughter Sherry; step-daughters Suzanne and Sylvia; step-sons Richard and Michael; grandchildren Kalina and Allan (Lexie) and step-grandchildren Isabel, Jeff, Nicola, Matthew, Julie, Ricky, Jimmy and Alex. She is also survived by her sisters Dolores, Doris (Jack) and Audrey as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
She was predeceased by her parents Tousaint and Alice Gaudette; four brothers and six sisters and numerous in-laws.
Funeral Services for the late Mrs. May Boudreau will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00pm in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James. Interment will take place at a later date in Mountainview Cemetery.
Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of May to the Cancer Care Centre would be greatly appreciated.
A special thank you to Dr. Chan, Dr. Davies and Dr. Bezanson, Nurse Practitioner Donald Hutchinson, nurses Andrea Barnes and Kyle Siddall as well as NWIH Coordinator Linda Roussel for all of their dedicated care and compassion. Thank you as well to the many other doctors, nurses, occupational therapists and physical therapists who have cared for May over the years.
