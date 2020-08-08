1/1
May Bunt
May Bunt, age 92 years, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Thunder Bay Regional.

She was born on December 20, 1927, in Fort William and a lifelong resident of Thunder Bay.

May is survived by son Gordon (Karen) Bunt; daughter Jo-Anne Waddington, grandchildren Ryan (Shauna), Shannon (Grant), Lisa (Mark) and Lee (Erin); great grandchildren Cameron, Kurtis, Matthew, Sophie, Emily and Ashley. Also, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

She was predeceased by her husband, John of 52 years, brothers Alex, Bill, Ken and Jim Dargavel, sisters Dorothy Dargavel and Joan Smith, son-in-law Glen Waddington and nephew Les Smith.

May loved to knit and many hands kept warm thanks to her. She loved to play cards and enjoyed having coffee with Rose Law.

Her main wish was to remain in her home surrounded by family, friends and her pictures. Special thanks to Bonnie for coming every week to her home to cut and set her hair and for all the baking over the years. Diane for always being there when the family needed her and having Friday suppers of wings and poutine. The family wishes to thank Dr. Melton and the doctors and nurses of 2C for all their care and compassion they showed.

Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will take place in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are in care of EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.

In lieu of flowers, if friends so desire, donations to St. Joseph Care Group would be appreciated.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 8, 2020.
