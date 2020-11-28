It is with great sadness and deep love that we announce the passing of our wife, mother and grandmother, May Henderson. May passed away on the evening of Sunday, November 22nd, 2020 at the age of 91. May was born in Pitlochry, Scotland and moved to Thunder Bay in 1965 with her husband Charles, son Jim and mother Margaret. Here she joined her sister Martha, brother-in-law Joe, nephew Ed and niece Pat. May worked at TeeKay Apparel for many years. Later, May and Charlie owned and operated Charley's Ticket World in Grandview Mall. She loved interacting with her customers and they were always greeted with a warm smile and kind eyes. To this day many co-workers and customers approach May with a warm greeting and big hugs. In her younger years you could find May and Martha at the bingo halls in town. The two were inseparable. When May met Donna they became great friends and bingo buddies. Thus a new tradition began. May shared a special friendship with Pearl. Pearl is a Scottish lassie, as well and the two had an instant connection. May always looked forward to her yearly trips to Hinkley with Pearl. May and Pearl also shared their love of the Toronto Blue Jays. May was most proud and loved her grandchildren, Amanda and Michael. She always looked forward to seeing them and hearing about their adventures and accomplishments. Many happy memories and fun was had on holidays and special occasions when the Henderson's, Grillo's and Filipovic's came together as one big family. May and Charlie have been married for 69 years and would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on December 15th. May was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her husband Charlie, son Jim, daughter-in-law Toni, granddaughter Amanda and grandson Michael (Shannon).



"My heart's in

the Highlands"

Robbie Burns

