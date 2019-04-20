|
October 5, 1981 to
April 13, 2019
A bright spark on Earth has been extinguished and there's a new star in the Heavens. Meaghan passed away peacefully at St. Boniface Hospital, Winnipeg, MB in the company of her family in the wee hours of the morning of April 13, 2019 at the age of 37 after a two year battle with colon cancer and twenty years of Crohn's disease. Thirteen was her lucky number and Saturday was her favorite day. Born in St. John's Newfoundland, Meaghan lived in Long Harbour, Placentia Bay before moving to Thunder Bay, ON at age 10 and to Winnipeg, MB when she was 20.
Meaghan's courage, bravery and openness about her journey with Cancer was an inspiration to many. She was well loved by her friends and family and she loved them all back tenfold. If love could have saved her she would have lived forever. She loved life and would want everyone to be happy and find Joy in their own lives. Cherish family and friends, tell them everyday how much you love them and eat Ice Cream every day preferably with a friend!!
Meaghan leaves behind her parents Peter and Judy, her brother Jeremy and many, many uncles, aunts and cousins from coast to coast too many to mention here. Her friends in Winnipeg were amazing and the reason she was able to live at home until five days before her passing. She was predeceased by both sets of grandparents, Peter A. and Mary Murphy, Ray and Mary Warren, her Aunt Jeanette Murphy and cousin Kellie Reid.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no Formal Funeral Service. A gathering to celebrate her life will be held Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Winnipeg and there will be a gathering for family in Newfoundland this coming Summer.
To: Meaghan
I was your Mr. Fix-it but I can't fix this. You were the daughter everyone wished they had. ~ Dad
You always said you would come back and haunt me but only in a good way. When it happens, I'll know that it's you and I'll be waiting. See you in my Dreams. ~ Mom
I'll always be your big Bro and I'll love you forever.
~ Jeremy
In Meaghan's memory, plant flowers in your garden this spring. If you wish to donate to a charity, donations would be gratefully accepted for the Charles Warren Heart Transplant Fund at any Scotia Bank Branch Account # 414830382280.