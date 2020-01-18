|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Mearl Augustine Rooney announce his passing on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the age of 83. Please sign the
Mearl was born on July 20, 1936 in Douglastown, Quebec and moved to Fort William, Ontario in 1956. He met Florence Kitzan and the two were married from 1962 until her passing in 2006. Family was always Mearl's priority and he shared with them his love of the outdoors. The camp at Whitefish Lake, hunting, and fishing would greatly influence his sons and grandchildren.
Mearl was a proud member of Ironworkers Local 759 since 1956 and found his home with Coastal Steel Construction. The friendships he built endured well after his retirement in 2005. His strong work ethic was also shown through his rental properties, the Thunder Bay Trap and Skeet Club, and many volunteer fundraising groups.
After retirement, Mearl joined the coffee-drinking tour and continued to make friends. With the assistance of his partner Kathy, he also re-discovered the enjoyment of playing cards.
In his last few days Mearl expressed to his son:
“I am not afraid of dying. I have lived a full life without regret. I am proud I gave you boys the opportunity of an education and I am proud of who you became. I am grateful for how well Kathy has looked after me. I am very tired… but I sure am looking forward to seeing your mother.”
Dad you will never be forgotten and will always be in our hearts. When you see mom, make sure she knows we loved you both.
You did good.
Mearl will be forever missed by his partner Kathy Gilbert; his children Mearl Jr. (Janis), Jeff, Paul (Sherry); grandchildren Jared, Logan, Bailey, Hudson; sister Sheila (Moe) Dennie, sister-in-law Shirley, brothers-in-law Ben (Lynda) Kitzan, Laurence (Sonja) Kitzan, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mearl was predeceased by his wife Florence; parents Enoch and Jennie Rooney; brothers Eric, Harris (Edna), and Wallace.
Funeral Services for the late Mr. Mearl Rooney will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 with family and friends gathering in St. Agnes Church for the Funeral Mass at 12:10pm. Vigil Prayers will be held on Monday evening at 6:00pm in St. Agnes Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to SIMPLER TIMES CREMATION CENTRE, 332 North May Street at Cameron.
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com