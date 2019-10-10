|
|
DECEMBER 9, 1944 – OCTOBER 7, 2019
Mr. Melville “Mel” Baxter, age 74 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019 at home.
Mel was born in Marten Falls, Ontario on December 9, 1944. He was raised by his parents on the Albany River. As a young man he received his heavy equipment and diesel mechanic certification working for Stelco in Hamilton, Ontario. After 20 years in Southern Ontario he returned to Marten Falls to be closer to his parents. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping with them.
He was employed by the Marten Falls Band as an Economic Development Officer. Teaching came naturally to Mel, he was patient and kind with all of the children. Most recently he taught his nieces and nephews to hunt and how to prepare moose so they can continue their traditions. Mel was an avid outdoors-man, he was a great shot and loved moose and goose hunting along with trapping. Mel is the last of a generation who knew the Albany River system like the back of his hand. Being able to navigate it in low or high waters, and respecting the water itself. While living in Hamilton, he received his pilots license and he would often fly a float plane from Orillia, Ontario to far off lakes where he loved being able to take his family flying, especially with his daughter. He was employed by the Eabametoong Education Authority as an Elder, teaching culture to the next generation and how to live off the land.
He was a natural athlete and a talented and skilled hockey player. As a young man, he played junior hockey with the Soo Greyhounds. When in Hamilton, he coached Peewee hockey sharing his knowledge of the game with young players. Even in his later years he could give the young ones a run for their money on the ice. He was an avid Boston Bruins fan, and loved to golf.
Survived by his daughter, Melissa (Erin) and her mother, Vivienne; siblings, George (Mina), Lawrence (Alanna), Maggie, Elmer (Deanne), Cathy, Gordon, Juanita (Dennis), Robert (Alice) and Willy (Wanita); beloved cat, Zoe and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Predeceased by his parents, John and Antoinette Baxter and sister Millie.
Funeral services for the late Mr., Melville Baxter will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:30am in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at Algoma with the Rev. Mr. John Semerling officiating. Interment will take place in Marten Falls at a later date. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time.
If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Northern Cancer Fund or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Please sign the online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com