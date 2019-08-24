|
|
It is with broken hearts that the family of Melida (Millie) Melnick announce her unexpected passing on August 9, 2019 in Toronto General Hospital. Mom was born on April 23, 1938 in Sochocin, Germany, the youngest of seven children of Hulda and Wlhelm Burgstaler. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Peter, sisters Lucy and Irene, brothers Heinrich, Eduard and Johann. She is survived by sons Terry (Lynne), Steven (Kathleen), and daughter Linda Yurick (Jan), grandchildren: Robert Yurick (Linzi) and great grandson Mason, Julie Nadon (Owen), Stewart Melnick and Spencer Melnick. Mom is also survived by her sister Elfriede and many special nieces and nephews. Millie, along with her family, immigrated to Canada in 1952 and they settled in Dryden, Ontario. In May 1956 she married Peter Melnick in Dinorwic, Ontario. They moved to Fort William in 1957, raised their family in Westfort, and made life-long friends. Mom was multi-talented and there wasn't anything that she couldn't do. She was an amazing cook, talented decorator, skilled seamstress and all of her children were gifted with beautiful one of a kind afghans, sweaters, mitts and hats. But her self-described greatest joy was being a Mother and she loved her family unconditionally. There is nothing Mom wouldn't do for her children. As her children grew, Mom decided to further her education, and re-enter the work force. She was a real role model for many. Throughout her life Mom had a strong faith and was a dedicated member of Calvary Lutheran Church. She could always be counted on to lend a hand whenever one was needed. Funeral services for Millie Melnick will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Donald & Edward Streets, Thunder Bay. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Calvary Lutheran Church or the Heart and Stroke Society would be appreciated.