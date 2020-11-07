The family of Melvin Chicorli are sad to announce his passing on October 13, 2020 in Langly, B.C. with his wife and sons by his side, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Mel was born December 22, 1947 in Fort William to Pearl and Mike Chicorli. He grew up in Westfort on Centre Ave. He attended Heath Park School and then Northwood High School. After high school, he went to work for CPR, and then MacMillian Blodel. In 1972 he met the love of his life Sheila Visser and they wed in 1973. In 1989 they moved to Langly where he started work at the Parallam Mill. He retired at 60 and they spent the next 10 years wintering in Guayabitos, Mexico until his illness. His family, especially his grandsons, were his pride and joy. He also loved golf and fishing. Mel is survived by his wife Sheila, his sons Kris (Allison) their sons Caellum and Greyson, Scott, his son Keegan, and Keegan's mom Jaclyn all of Langly. His brothers Brian (Carole) of Kitchener, Michael (Kelly), his sister Karen Bailey (Pat) both in Thunder Bay. Many nieces and nephews also survive. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Paul. By his in-laws Ype and Jacoba Visser, John and Cookie (Marie) Visser and by his great niece Tamara Stephenson. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.