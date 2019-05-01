|
May 22, 1953 ~ March 28, 2019
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Melvin John Rikkonen announce his passing a the T.B.R.H.S.C. March 28th, 2019. Melvin was predeceased by his mother Ellen, father Jack, son Russell, brother-in-law Ronnie Berlinquette, Uncle Bill and Auntie Aili Rikkonen, Auntie Eila and Uncle Don McMichael, Auntie Ruth and Uncle Aimo Kylander. Mel loved his pets and mourned the loss of his beloved cats, Maxine and Smokey and his dog Rocky Doo. He is survived by sons Richard and Ronald, sisters Myrna Berlinquette, Gloria Baglien (Roy Nalli), Nancy Rikkonen (Dominic Mancuso), close cousin John Pajunen (Jackie), sisters-in-law Rosemary Brandon and Norma Hermes, brother-in-law Gordon Aiken, foster parents Dawn and Lorne St. Amand plus numerous cousins and family members. One of Melvin's first jobs was at Kiskalla's Gas Station. From there he went to work for 31 years at the Chronicle-Journal, old plant to the new. He also worked as a security guard for Apex, a pressman for the Toronto Star, a painter for Nick Pruna and for a short time drove for Roach's Taxi. At one time he had also volunteered at St. John's Ambulance. Mel had many hobbies, one of which was travelling: from B.C. to the east, Las Vegas and Hawaii. He enjoyed fishing at Kashabowie, One Island Lake and Hazelwood. Melvin liked fixing things, taking a course that enabled him to fix small electronics. One of Mel's greatest gifts was his ability to play music. He could listen to a tune and within minutes could play the piece. He was skilled on the keyboard, accordion, guitar and even the spoons. He was an avid fan of Elvis and his music. Melvin had deep roots and memories. When the opportunity arose, he moved back to his boyhood home with his soul mate Jocelyn. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Canadian Diabetes Assoc., Humane Society or the would be appreciated.
A Celebration of Melvin's life will take place Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Oliver Road Community Centre. Doors Open at 6:30p.m.