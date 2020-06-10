Melvin Johnston, age 77 of Thunder Bay passed away peacefully at Southbridge Lakehead Manor on June 8, 2020. Mel was born in Port Arthur on April 16, 1943, the only child of Vera and Bill Johnston. He was a long time resident of Thunder Bay and also had special memories of spending time in Dorion as a child with his mom, grandmother and cousins, always enjoying the chance to return there to visit. Over the years he lived in a number of different residences including Franklin Manor, Wilson Place, Lake St. Manor (a.k.a. Harper Home) and most recently Southbridge Lakehead Manor. Melvin loved going to Tims for coffee with staff and friends and his workers Brenda and Lisa made sure he was able to attend many a movie, concert, play and ball game, etc. He always looked forward to the annual Christmas light tour with cousin Glenda and her husband Len. Until Melvins placement at Lakehead Manor he attended the C.M.H.A. Clubhouse regularly and enjoyed having coffee and playing cribbage with friends and staff. Once Covid19 restrictions subside we hope to gather there in his honour to raise a cup of coffee (double double) and enjoy a slice of pizza and a honey cruller in memory of Mel. Melvin was predeceased by his parents Vera and Bill , his aunts and uncles as well as cousins Glenda, Murray and Mildred. He is survived by his 1st cousins Janet, Calvin, Karen, Dorothy, Barb, Lois, Donny, Gary, Shelby and their families as well as many friends in Thunder Bay. Arrangements are in the care of Northwest Funeral Alternative. At a later date Melvin will be laid to rest next to his mother in Dorion Mountainside cemetery. Melvins family would like to thank all the staff of the various homes Melvin resided in over the years for their excellent care. Thank you to the staff and clients of the C.M.H.A. clubhouse for their care and friendship. A huge thank you to Brenda and Lisa, his longtime case workers through the Homes for Special Care Program, who lovingly cared for Melvin over the years and thank you to the staff of Southbridge Lakehead Manor for their care and compassion during his last days.