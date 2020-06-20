The family of Melvin (Mel) Maronese regret to announce the passing of their beloved patriarch on Saturday, June 13, 2020 after a blessedly short battle with cancer. He passed away at home, closing his beautiful blue eyes for the last time while surrounded by his family. Mel and the family were supported by amazing nurses, PSW's and an RPN assigned to them by the LHIN. Special thanks also go out to very special and caring neighbours who regularly helped mom and dad over the years.



Mel was born in Fort William, Ontario on September 10, 1937 to parents Francesco Maronese and Antoinette Marsonet. He lived his childhood in Schreiber, and made his way to Fort William for high school. In 1957, he moved to Manitouwadge to work at Geco mines, where he met the love of his life, Marianne Peterson. They were married on October 28, 1961.



Mel and Marianne were a great team, and they shared entrepreneurial spirits. Mel and Bruce Hill, a lifelong friend, owned and operated the first taxi service in Manitouwadge. Mel also operated the Gulf Bulk Oil plant. He was a very hard worker, an accomplished welder, heavy duty mechanic and a volunteer firefighter as well.



Mel's family was the biggest priority in his life. He will be remembered with great love and affection by his wife Marianne, his daughters Tina Maronese Tucker (John), Kristine Martyn (Sean), Karen Loftus (Bill) and son Gary Maronese (Stacy). His grandchildren were his treasures. He would attend all sporting event he was able to. He was a tough Nono, but was always loving and fair to his 11 grandchildren - Brenden and Ashley Tucker, Brady, Bryce and Brooklyn Martyn, Jordan, James and Julia Loftus, and Garrett, Isabella and Samuel Maronese. He was also so happy to meet his first great grandchild, Eileen (Ellie) Loftus, born on June 1, 2020 to Jordan and Vanessa Loftus.



Mel was predeceased by his parents Franceso and Antoinette, his sister Marcella (Joseph Specogna), and brother Gary, in infancy. He was also predeceased by good friends Tim Sauriol, Gary Lucas, and Jack Dicks. He is survived by his wife Marianne, his children, grandchildren and great grandchild as noted. He is also survived by sister Geraldine Rule (Gordon, Gregory, Grant, Debbie), brother Roy (Rose) and their son Michael, niece Sandra Cook (Kevin), and special Aunt and Uncle Severino & Carla Maronese and their children, Vincent (Bernadette) and Joseph.



Cremation has taken place. A service will take place at a later date, once friends and family can safely gather to remember this wonderful man. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, Thunder Bay office would be greatly appreciated by the family. We are blessed to have had such a rock solid, lovable, stubborn, strict, sweet and sentimental man in our lives. We are eternally grateful for the privilege of having known and loved him. He taught us all well and the memories we created as a family will help sustain us today and in the future.



