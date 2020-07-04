1/1
Melvin Niemi
The family of Melvin Niemi are heart broken to announce his sudden passing on Sunday, June 28, 2020, one day after his 82nd birthday, in Hamilton General Hospital.

Melvin was born in Port Arthur to William and Vieno Niemi and was raised in Silver Mountain. He attended King's Business College. He worked at Biltrite Lumber for many years and then was a letter carrier until his retirement in 1998.

Melvin married his best friend Maila (Muotio) on May 16, 1964. They built their home on Junot Ave, and lived there for 53 years, until this past November, when they moved into a condo.

With a young family he enjoyed camping with the trailer, fishing in the summer, and snowmobiling and ice fishing in the winter. Melvin could always be seen outside, summer or winter, working in the yard. Working with wood was his thing, mechanical not so much, he relied on his cousin Wilbert for that. He was meticulous with everything he did and took great pride in his work. His moto was, “If you can't do it right, don't do it at all”. In retirement he liked to occasionally contribute to Black Bear and Grande Portage Casino's, always hoping for the big win. He was a proud Paapa who loved watching his grandchildren in their activities, especially Jordan's hockey.

Melvin is survived by his wife Maila, daughter Lynn (Sid) Lem and grandchildren Jordan and Riley, son Ken (Lisa) Niemi and granddaughters Samantha and Chloe of The Pas, Manitoba, sister Marlene Monty and best friend and cousin Wilbert (Selma) Alanen of Nipigon and many other relatives.

As per his wishes cremation has taken place and a private family service will take place at a late date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice, made in Melvin's memory, would be appreciated.


Please sign the online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Everest Of Thunder Bay
299 Waverley St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7B 5Z7
807-344-1121
