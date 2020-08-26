August 18, 1967 – August 13th, 2020
Rick Cameron, 52, of Thunder Bay, ON, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was loved by those who knew him over his good years. He touched the hearts of many in his early years and kept friendships throughout his time on Earth. Rick's last few years were a struggle and one that he eventually lost. Now he can rest at peace with his Mother (Bonnie Cimini). Rick's greatest joy was going to Armstrong fishing and the calm of nature at the family camp. Sharing this time with his family meant a great deal to him and was one of his safe places in his crazy world. Many that knew him, if they were lucky, got to share in this experience with him. Him and his Mother spent alot of time there working together and enjoying their time together. Surviving family who unconditionally loved him: siblings, Kim and Andy his children Kevin (Sasha), Kyle (Amy), Kyara and his grandson's Cayden, Masen
and Jaxson. He is also survived by numerous other relatives whom he shared his life with. “Don't think of him
as gone away
His journey's just begun,
Life holds so many facets
This earth is only one.
Just think of him as resting
From the sorrows
and the tears
In a place of warmth
and comfort
Where there are
no days and years.
Think how he
must be wishing
That we could know today
How nothing but our sadness
Can really pass away.
And think of him as living
In the hearts
of those he touched
For nothing loved is ever lost
And he was loved so much.”
Donations to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Centre in lieu of flowers in his name would be appreciated. Cremation has taken place and a private service will be held.
Melvin Cameron will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.On-line Condolences
may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com