



August 18, 1967 – August 13th, 2020



“Don't think of him

as gone away

His journey's just begun,

Life holds so many facets

This earth is only one.

Just think of him as resting

From the sorrows

and the tears

In a place of warmth

and comfort

Where there are

no days and years.

Think how he

must be wishing

That we could know today

How nothing but our sadness

Can really pass away.

And think of him as living

In the hearts

of those he touched

For nothing loved is ever lost

And he was loved so much.”



Rick Cameron, 52, of Thunder Bay, ON, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was loved by those who knew him over his good years. He touched the hearts of many in his early years and kept friendships throughout his time on Earth. Rick's last few years were a struggle and one that he eventually lost. Now he can rest at peace with his Mother (Bonnie Cimini). Rick's greatest joy was going to Armstrong fishing and the calm of nature at the family camp. Sharing this time with his family meant a great deal to him and was one of his safe places in his crazy world. Many that knew him, if they were lucky, got to share in this experience with him. Him and his Mother spent alot of time there working together and enjoying their time together. Surviving family who unconditionally loved him: siblings, Kim and Andy his children Kevin (Sasha), Kyle (Amy), Kyara and his grandson's Cayden, Masenand Jaxson. He is also survived by numerous other relatives whom he shared his life with.Donations to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Centre in lieu of flowers in his name would be appreciated. Cremation has taken place and a private service will be held.Melvin Cameron will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.