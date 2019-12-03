|
Mr. Melvin Wallace Zobatar, age 94 years passed away suddenly but peacefully on Wednesday November 27, 2019 in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, with family by his side.
Mel was born on July 22, 1925 in Blueridge Alberta, at home on a farm; the eldest of Harry and Gladys Zobatar.
Educated in Alberta and Ontario, he graduated from Port Arthur Collegiate Institute, thereafter attending Queen's University attaining his Bachelor of Commerce degree. It was while working in the trimming department at Abitibi Provincial Papers that he met the love of his life, Joyce. Upon completion of his studies, Mel and Joyce were married in Trinity United Church on November 25, 1949. He continued his studies while working, attaining his certified management accountant's designation in 1966.
Mel was a dedicated family man and he and Joyce raised 5 children together. While raising his family, most summer vacations were spent travelling throughout parts of Canada and the US as well as weekends spent building and enjoying camp at Loon Lake. Dad being a sports enthusiast, he encouraged his children to pursue various sporting activities such as hockey, skiing, hunting, fishing and baseball.
Mel spent his entire career with Abitibi Provincial Papers, retiring as Division Controller in 1987. After retirement and with the children grown, Mel and Joyce continued to travel extensively, experiencing such locations as Hawaii, Japan, New Zealand, Fiji, Mexico and spent many winters in Phoenix Arizona. The last two winters he was able to travel to Mexico for a short winter vacation.
Mel was a well-respected member of the community both professionally and as a volunteer, serving on many boards and executives; including President of the United Way, President of the Society of Management Accountants of Ontario, Treasurer of St. John's Ambulance, various boards with Trinity United Church and the Lake Superior Scottish Regiment from which he retired with rank of Major in 1969.
During his retirement years he continued to serve on various boards and organizations such as the Thunder Bay Country Club, Ezyduzit Curling League and the Prostate Cancer Canada Network (Thunder Bay). It was through these organizations that he formed and sustained friendships, including his breakfast club every Thursday morning.
Mel is survived by sons Brent (Joanne) and Greg (Annamarie), daughters Tracey Slater (Bob) and Krista Tallon (Carl), daughter-in-law Georgette; and grandchildren Robert, Christopher, Jodi, Bailey, Steven, Ashley, Siobhan, Lauren, and Carly; great-grandchildren Braeden, Chace, Dylon, Emily, Zachary, Elliot and great great granddaughter Emra. Mel is also survived and remembered by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Predeceased by parents, Harry and Gladys; stepfather John Nicol, sister Maxine Tyska, wife Joyce, son Robert and his partner Carolyn and grandson Jesse.
The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to the Fort William Curling Club, Thunder Bay Fire Department, EMS as well as Emergency room staff and ICU staff at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Special thanks to Dr. Yen Chow (ER), Dr. Sam Arora (ICU), Aaron Giba RT, Marissa Agostino RN (ICU) and Jen Johnson RN (ICU).
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday December 5th, 2019 in the chapel of Harborview Funeral Centre presided by Reverend Ed Long with a reception to follow. Visitation for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service. If friends so desire, donations may be made in Mel's memory to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (Cardiac Fund), Prostate Cancer Canada Network (Thunder Bay Chapter) or charity of choice.