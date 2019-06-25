|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Mr. Melvin Woodbeck, aged 74 years, who passed away June 18, 2019 at his residence. Born August 31, 1944 in Russell, Manitoba. He married the love of his life Beverly Winfield on July 24, 1971. Melvin worked at Great West Timber until he retired. Many memories were shared with his children Shawn and Shanlee camping and travelling. He enjoyed spending time at home with his long-time companion Alice, playing cards and dice. Survived by children Shawn (Rebecca), Shanlee (Brent), grandchildren Zachary, Austin and Drew. Also survived by brothers Lawrence (Doris), Edward (Judy) and Douglas (Audrey). Predeceased by parents Richard and Evelyn, his wife Beverly, daughter Rhonda and brother Jim. Melvin will be missed by numerous relatives and friends. A small ceremony will take place at Sunset Memorial on June 29, 2019 at 10:30am for immediate family and close friends.