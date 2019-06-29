Home

Mere Bahini (Mary) Reed

Mere Bahini (Mary) Reed Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother Mere (Mary) Bahini Reed on Sunday, June 23rd, 2019. Mere was our matriarch, who loved and lived life HER WAY, until the end. Her Moko's were her life and her Whanau was her world. We will always admire her triple strum on her Ukulele and her rendition of "You are my Sunshine" will live on. She will be missed by her children, her Moko's and the people she touched that became her dear friends. She leaves behind sons George Taylor, John Reed, Gregory Reed, Derek Reed, Terry Reed, daughters Anne Taylor, Tina Reed, Raechel Reed and her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by her husband John William Reed and her parents Tiwa TePapa and Emaria Taupo.
The family will be holding a celebration of life, MARY REED style, later this summer with an announcement posted at a later date.

