In Memory of
MEREDITH JANE RENNETTE
October 9, 1949 –
March 25, 2016

IF I COULD ONLY FLY
~Merle Haggard~

I almost felt you touching
me just now
I wish I knew which way
to turn and go
I feel so good and then,
then I feel so bad
I wonder what I ought to do

If I could only fly,
If I could only fly
I'd bid this place goodbye
to come and be with you
But I can hardly stand
and I got no where to run

The wind keeps blowing,
somewhere, everyday
Tell me things get better,
somewhere, up the way
Just dismal thinking
on a dismal day
And sad songs for us to bare

If I could only fly
If we could only fly
If we could only fly
There'd be no more lonely nights

You know, sometimes,
I write happy songs
Then some little thing goes wrong
I wish they all could
make you smile

Coming home soon
and I wanna stay
Maybe we can,
somehow, get away
I wish you could come
with me when I go again

If I could only fly,
If I could only fly
I'd bid this place goodbye
to come and be with you
But I can hardly stand
and I got no where to run
Another sinking sun and
one more lonely night.

Love Fred, D'Arcy, Kelly
and Families
