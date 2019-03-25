|
|
In Memory of
MEREDITH JANE RENNETTE
October 9, 1949 –
March 25, 2016
IF I COULD ONLY FLY
~Merle Haggard~
I almost felt you touching
me just now
I wish I knew which way
to turn and go
I feel so good and then,
then I feel so bad
I wonder what I ought to do
If I could only fly,
If I could only fly
I'd bid this place goodbye
to come and be with you
But I can hardly stand
and I got no where to run
The wind keeps blowing,
somewhere, everyday
Tell me things get better,
somewhere, up the way
Just dismal thinking
on a dismal day
And sad songs for us to bare
If I could only fly
If we could only fly
If we could only fly
There'd be no more lonely nights
You know, sometimes,
I write happy songs
Then some little thing goes wrong
I wish they all could
make you smile
Coming home soon
and I wanna stay
Maybe we can,
somehow, get away
I wish you could come
with me when I go again
If I could only fly,
If I could only fly
I'd bid this place goodbye
to come and be with you
But I can hardly stand
and I got no where to run
Another sinking sun and
one more lonely night.
Love Fred, D'Arcy, Kelly
and Families