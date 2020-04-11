|
With sadness, the family of Merle Lang announces her peaceful passing in her home during the early morning of April 1, 2020. Born in Fort William on June 26, 1920, Merle was the middle of three daughters born to Roy Snelgrove and Mary (Robinson) Snelgrove. Her mother died at an early age and her father re-married Mabel (Depeu) Snelgrove, who lovingly raised Merle and her sisters. Following Mabel's death, Roy married Mary (Jackson) Snelgrove, who became Grandma to Merle's and her sisters' children. Merle is predeceased by her parents, two stepmothers, and a brother Paul in infancy, her husband William (Bill) Lang, her sisters Mary Sprung and Roma Hamilton and their husbands, her aunt and best friend, Myrtle McIntosh and her husband, sister in law Agnes Seaton, and long time close friends, Dorothy and Ed Bothwell. Online condolences may be made through www.nwfainc.com
Merle married Bill on July 24, 1943, and together they raised three children and numerous cats and dogs. She was loved by all who knew her and following the birth of her two granddaughters, became fondly known as Nana. She is survived by her daughter Janet, son Tom (Robin), grand-daughters, Marlena and Jaclyn, daughter Lana (Alan), step-granddaughter Jessica (Steve), and great grandchildren Clara and Wesley, along with niece Nancy Hamilton and children Luke and Gabe, nephews Jim Hamilton (Theresa), children Josh and Julia, and nephew, Greg Sprung and family. Her niece, Roma Sprung (Alfred) from Ashland, Oregon, was especially close to her and a big part of her life until her death, as were Roma's children Greg and Maia.
Throughout her 90's, Merle received personal care from Ms. Shannon Happonen, who's kindness, patience and good humour made a difference in her life every day. Merle considered her one of her best friends.
Merle initially worked as a bookkeeper. In her late 40's, she attended and completed teachers' college and then taught elementary school for 17 years. At Sherbrooke Public School, Merle greatly enjoyed her years with her teaching partner, Helen Geddes.
Merle loved to play bridge and the piano, read, listen to music and sing, watch Jeopardy and the PBS newshour, and take drives to Grand Marais. She was highly social and for many years organized outings with her friends to the symphony, theatre and other community events. She volunteered for several organizations. She was kind, engaging and sharp witted with a sense of humor until the end. She was fortunate to have lived in her home for the past 40 years, spending time with her many pets and enjoying her family and friends. She will be sadly missed, but lovingly remembered.
In keeping with her wishes Merle has been cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If considering a donation, in these extraordinary times, Merle would appreciate donations to a food bank or animal shelter.