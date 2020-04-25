|
The family sadly announces that Merv Nakonechny, age 93 years, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Merv was born on April 17, 1927 and raised in Pine River, Manitoba. He lived in Thunder Bay with his wife of seventy years, Irene (nee Mendyk); son, Dan and daughter, Lainie; grandson, Ryan and great-granddaughter, Victoria. He is also survived by his sister, Anne and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
He was predeceased by his son, Brian; his parents, Joseph and Nellie, as well as his siblings, Frank, Elsie and Jean.
A self taught musician, Merv loved his family, his garden, playing the fiddle, bowling and the Toronto Maple Leafs. He is cherished and will be very much missed by all who knew him.
he family is very grateful for the kindness of the nurses and doctors at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, who cared for Merv during his brief stay in the current challenging times.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be planned at a later date, when we can all gather together. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Merv to the George Jeffrey Children's Foundation (www.georgejeffreyfoundation.com).
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.
