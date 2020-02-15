|
It is with deep sadness that the Evans Family of Ottawa wishes to announce the passing of their beloved sister, wife, mother, and grandmother, MRS. META EUDORA EVANS on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Meta is survived by her brother Norman, her three children, Carol, Lorna, and Marcia, their spouses, two grandchildren, as well as many relatives and friends the world over. Visitation to take place at the Whelan Funeral Home, 515 Cooper St. (between Bay & Lyon), Ottawa, on Friday, February 21 from 2 to 4 PM and 6-8 PM. A Celebration of Life and Love will be held on February 22, 2020, at 1:30 pm, at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church Ottawa (82 Kent Street, corner of Kent and Wellington) with reception to follow in the church hall. The burial will be at Hope Cemetery on Monday, Feb 24, 2020 at 10 am for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, and in recognition of Meta's 60 years of nursing, donations in her memory may be made to the Hospice Northwest, University of Ottawa Heart Institute, and the SickKids Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to the Whelan Funeral Home, tel. 613.233-1488.
A Funeral service in Thunder Bay is in the Planning for later this year.