|
|
November 1/31 –
December 9/19
Surrounded by his family, Metro passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9th, at the age of 88. He was a successful self-taught entrepreneur, building the family business together with his wife Lucy, until her passing in 2006. Together they raised nine children, all whom had the same work ethics and determination instilled upon them. His declining health brought him to Southbridge Lakehead Manor, where he received compassionate care. Special thanks to Dr. Lai. He is survived by his children Cathy, Margaret (Jim) Hurlbert, Leo (Wendy McLean), Karen (Bill) Mitchell, Ed (Sylvia), Donald (Erin Grace), Charlene (Gene Bailot), Colin (Rosanne) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Lucy, daughter Ann, grandson Jared, sister Mary Fiala, parents Olesi, Helen and brother Leo.
The Funeral Mass for Metro will be held on Monday December 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Holy Family Church on Rosslyn Road celebrated by Rev. Jerin Louis. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in the Blake Funeral Chapel, 200 May Street South. The interment will take place at St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the T.B.R.H.S. Foundation - Our Hearts at Home Cardiovascular Campaign or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
Metro Chaschuk will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
On-line Condolences
may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com