Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Michael Andrew Dance

Michael Andrew Dance Obituary


October 10, 1960 –
December 5, 2019

Our beloved Michael (Mikey) passed away at the Hogarth Riverview TCU on Thursday, December 5, 2019, with his family by his side, after a long and courageous battle with diabetes and the many complications associated with it.

Michael was a kind soul, loved by all who knew him. He was a familiar face around Westfort, shopping or chatting it up at the Coney and Robin's with friends.

He is survived by his mother Bernice Dance; siblings Evelyn Morrison (Dave), Rose Dance and Peter Dance (Rita); nieces Angela Wittig (Jason, Madison and Jenna), Cora-Lee Lavhey (Billy, Bella, Dayton and Winter); nephews Tyler McLeay and David Morrison, Jr. as well as many cousins, aunts and uncles. Michael was predeceased by his father George Dance; brother Jamie; grandparents Ernest and Edith Dance and Mike and Gabrielle Chikoski and nephew Allen Siciliano.

Friends and family are invited to gather at St. Agnes Church on Friday, December 13 at 12:10 p.m. for funeral mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the TBRHSC - "Our Hearts at Home Campaign" or the Complex Diabetes Care Centre.

Special thanks to the NW LIHN and support workers and nurses, Kyle and Joseph for the exceptional home care and Dr. Skunta and the nursing staff in the Cedar Unit at Hogarth TCU for their wonderful care.

www.jenkens-funeral.ca
www.jenkens-funeral.ca
