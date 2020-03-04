|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Andrew Ferguson, age 72, on Sunday March 1, 2020, with his loving wife and family by his side. Michael was a family man with a kind and gentle nature. Michael loved to cook and entertain his family and friends through food, wine, and his many stories. He was very quick witted with a sense of humour and loved reading books of all kinds. His wife of 45 years, Susan, daughter Heather (Sean), granddaughter Fiona and son Michael will miss him greatly. Also mourning his loss are brothers Gerry, Bobby, John (Veronica), sister Joan (Moe) Fenelon, and brother and sister-in-law Art and Susan MacDougall. He was predeceased by his parents Don and Veronica, brother Wayne, mother and father-in-law, Charlotte (Lottie) and John (Bud) MacDougall. He will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Michael worked at the Lakehead Psychiatric Hospital as a Registered Nurse and he retired in 2000. He was very well respected in his field by both his colleagues and those in need who he served. In retirement he enjoyed meeting his friends for the Retired Old Men Eating Out (ROMEO) club every Friday, fishing, hiking, but most of all he enjoyed playing tennis. The family members would like to extent their thanks and appreciation to the staff on 3B at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Centre for the wonderful care and compassion they showed our beloved Michael. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Salvation Army would be greatly appreciated. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday March 7, 2020 at the Airlane Hotel from 1:00 pm to 3:00pm.Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfain.com