Michael B. Turecki Sr. Obituary

It is with the deepest sadness that the Turecki family announces the passing of Mike, age 78 years, of Thunder Bay, ON, on April 21, 2020 of cancer.
He was a proud member of Local 628, Plumbers and Pipefitters. He spent most of his career as a welder and as a welding inspector with Trans Canada Pipelines.
He is survived by his children Michelle Salm (Lorne), Michael, Cindy and their mother Joan Turecki, and daughter Anne Davie. His grandchildren Logan and Kelsey Salm; Courtney Baxter (Dereck), Matt and Nikki Turecki; Nicholas Jeffers; Evan, Joanna and Nora Englisch. Great grandson Nodyn. Brother Peter (Charlene), sister Liz (Bob Laukka), brother-in-law George Vondrasek and many nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his parents William and Ann, sisters Irene Oliver, Mary Vondrasek, Kathleen Turecki and brother-in-law Bob Oliver.
Cremation has taken place. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens at a later date, with a service for immediate family.

Online condolences may be made through www.nwfainc.com
