With heavy hearts and sadness, the family announce the passing of Michael Anthony Brescacin, April 25, 2020 in Kindersley, Sask. Born in Fort William January 25, 1965, son of Loris and Marion Brescacin. He is survived by his parents, his son Michael and granddaughter Ferra, daughter Noella and son Aaron, brother Dennis (Bobbi), sister Angela Young. Also many extended family and fiancé Amber Soveran. In his early years, he worked and lived in Thunder Bay moving to Victoria and then settling in Kindersley. He was always friendly with a smile for everyone. He enjoyed cooking and was famous for his lasagna whom he shared with everyone and also took them to the staff at the food bank. He will be thoroughly missed. Cremation has taken place and due to COVID-19, a family interment in Thunder Bay will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers or other charities of your choice, donation to your local food bank would be appreciated.



