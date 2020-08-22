

February 28, 1993 – August 13, 2020



God Bless and keep you Mike §

Michael (Mike) David Brian St. James, age 27, died unexpectedly at his home August 13th 2020.Mike was caring, compassionate, funny and so very intelligent. Mike had a strong relationship to the environment that was formed by a deep-rooted ethical responsibility for the natural world. This passion and dedication to life and the environment provided Mike with the motivation and determination necessary to graduate with an Honours Bachelor of Environmental Science, majoring in Biology (First Class Standing), and become a Master of Science. In the future, Mike planned to use his knowledge for environmental site assessment and remediation of mine sites by developing modern solutions for complex problems. In January he defended his thesis which will be published next month.Mike adored his two brothers John and Colin St. James. He was always protective of them and they had many fun times together out fishing and laughing and being brothers. Mike continued this love of fishing with his Dad travelling down bumpy roads singing Me and Bobby McGee. He enjoyed his last fishing trip only a few weeks ago with his Uncle Alex and cousin Alexander.Mike worked at Mount Baldy for years, even while pursuing his studies. His Aunt Maureen and Uncle Paul brought him on a skiing trip out to British Columbia, which is a memory he cherished. Mike's two most prized possessions were his skis and his fishing rod.Mike had a quick wit and loved to make others laugh. We had so many happy times during family events and he always had stories of his travels and his plans for the future to share with us all.He was named after his grandfather Michael St. James and in the last few years he would just drop in to visit Grandpa to watch a football game and have some dinner and just sit and talk.Mike was predeceased by his Grandmother Cheryl (Sheri) St. James, Grandmother Eadie Maki, Uncles Roddey Maki and David Maki and Aunty Millie.Mike is survived by his Grandfather, Michael St James;Grandfather Rod Maki;Parents Patrick and Cheryl St James;Mother Kelly and Kerry Taggart;Brother Colin St. James (Brittany);Brother John St. James;Aunt Kathy St. James; cousins Ellandra and Emily;Uncle David St. James; cousin Ellis;Aunt Maureen Page, cousins Madison (Dom) and Hannah (Delon);Aunt, Bonnie McLead (Bruce), Cousins Hillary Craig (Curtis), Alexander Bohler,Uncle Alexander Bohler Sr. (Sandy);Aunt Dolores Maki;Uncle Paul Page (Silvana);Aunty Joan Binette, cousins Michelle Binette and David Binette (Sarah)Our loving sunshine is gone. Mike succumbed to an accidental overdose. We share this information so others can hold their loved ones close and help them fight this menace.Mike will forever be remembered with a smile on his face. The influence he had on friends and family throughout his life will be his legacy.