It is with great sorrow that the family of Mike Fiorito announce his passing on January 31, 2019 at his residence at the age of 68. Mike was a lifetime resident of Fort William, loved and respected by all who knew him. He was an accomplished musician, a talented multi-instrumentalist with a focus on the banjo. An avid outdoorsman, he had many stories to tell from the "secret spot" where the family fished for decades. Throughout his life, Mike had a passion for building and riding motorcycles, his classic Triumph being his pride and joy. He was also a talented cook, producing Westfort's Best pasta sauce using the secret recipe inherited from his mother Grace. Mike is predeceased by his parents Dusty and Grace and his brothers Lawrence and Terry. He is survived by his son Earl (Jessica), the apple of his eye, his granddaughter Arisa, brother Joe (Susan), his nephews Dan (Elizabeth) Fiorito, Rory Fiorito, Matthew Fiorito, and his cousin/brother Tim Salvaggio, “Sister” Maxine Schmerk, along with his many other relatives and close friends. On line condolences at:
A family gathering and Celebration of Mike's Life will take place on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Jenkens Funeral Home, 226 S. Syndicate Avenue, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.
