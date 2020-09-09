



October 9, 1934 - September 3, 2020





Online condolences may

be made through

www.nwfainc.com

Michael Vasko, aged 85 years, resident of Thunder Bay, Ontario passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospice among family on Thursday September 3, 2020. Born on October 9, 1934 in Port Colborne, Ontario, he graduated from Port Colborne High School and continued his academic career at the University of Toronto, State University of New York (College of Education), and the University of Minneapolis. He held Bachelor degrees in Science and Education and a Master's of Education. A successful teaching career followed, specialising in Industrial Arts in various locations throughout Ontario, culminating in a position as a Curriculum Services Officer for the Ministry of Education, based in Thunder Bay and Education Officer for Umphreville School Board. Michael retired aged 57 and enjoyed many years supporting a variety of community services, supported his church in his own very practical way, enjoyed travelling the world with close friends, and taking part in curling and going to camp with family. Michael was survived by his wife of 60 years Patricia Vasko and brother John (Rita); children: Michael (Anastasia); Mary (Peter); Stephen (Heather) and Francis (Carol). Grandpa cherished his time with his grandchildren Erica, Erin, Tommy and Marshall and held in his thoughts Anastasia, Isabella and Sabrina.A funeral service will be held for family and friends at St Dominic's Church, 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 with Father Mahoney celebrating. As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral/visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services. Interment will be held at a later date. Donations in Michael's memory may be made to the TBRHSC and St Joseph's Hospitals or to the Cancer Foundation.