Michael James Solly
Informing of the passing of Michael James Solly, 80, from Thunder Bay.  On Thursday, September 3rd Mike died peacefully with family at his side, due to complications from Parkinson's disease.

Mike was born October 7th, 1939 in Stoney Creek, Ontario, to parents Charles & Nellie.  He is survived by wife Tina, sons Jonathan (wife Evelyn), Frank (wife Mandy), & Samuel (girlfriend Sandy), siblings Charles & Dolores, grandchildren Seth, Lily, & Ben, and his many nieces & nephews.  Predeceased by brothers Jim, Ron, & Bill.

Mike & brother Chuck brought Midas Muffler to Thunder Bay in the late 60's early 70's.  Mike operated the franchise in Thunder Bay until his retirement.  He enjoyed hockey, motocross, drag racing, golf, and piano.  He was also very supportive in all his son's activities.

Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life for Michael will be held on a safer date yet to be determined.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 5, 2020.
