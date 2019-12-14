|
|
It is with profound sadness the family of Michael Joseph Heino announce his passing on December 10th, 2019 due to complications from pancreatitis. Mike was born on January 27, 1977 in Thunder Bay. Mike had a heart of gold and loved being surrounded by his family and friends. Mike's love of sport started at an early age. From golf to baseball, but especially hockey, Mike not only played, but successfully coached many teams for over twenty years. In 2000, he was part of the coaching staff of the Midget Queen's that won the OWHA Provincial Championship. Mike was always a people person and spent most of his working life in sales. Mike's greatest pride was his two lovely daughters, Kerah and Leah. Whether it was cooking, riding roller coasters, or snuggling before bed, these memories will be forever cherished by his girls. Mike is survived by his wife Kerry and his daughters, Kerah and Leah. His parents, James and Patricia Heino, sisters: Carrie (Peter) Napolitano (Emily and Gemma), Melbourne, Australia, Katie (Gino) Biasiol (Noah and Lauren); in-laws, Victor and Diane Stresman, Massey, sister-in-law, Kimberly (Paul) Gillette (Alex) and brother-in-law, Victor Jr. (Kimberly) Stresman (Amanda, Sidney, Brittany and Jacob), as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and cherished friends. Mike was predeceased by his grandparents, Waino and Angelina Heino, Paul and Catherine St. Jean, Uncle Aldo and Aunty June Piccolo. The funeral will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. Agnes Church. Visitation will begin at 10:15 am. A private interment will take place at a later date. If friends so choose, in lieu of flowers, a trust account has been set up for Kerah and Leah. Contributions can be made through Katie Biasiol or Northwest Funeral Alternative (ScotiaBank, account 0966320) or to the "Our Hearts at Home", Cardiovascular Campaign at TBRHSF. Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com