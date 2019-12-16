|
|
September 27, 1937 –
December 16, 2012
Our hearts still ache with
sadness
and many tears still flow,
What it meant to lose you
no one will ever know.
We hold you close
within our hearts
and there you will remain.
To walk with us
throughout our lives
until we meet again.
We miss you.
~Donnie, Heidi and Matthew
-------------------------
MICHAEL MAIOLA
September 27, 1937 –
December 16, 2012
I'm missing your smile,
your voice, your sense of
humour, your charm,
your way of always making
everything better.
I'm missing you.
~Love Lita