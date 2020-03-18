|
Michael, we love you.
We miss you!
It was one year ago today that our precious Michael left us. During this past year of ups and downs we've had time to reflection our family's experience with cancer. What comes to mind often is the wonderful care provided by so many people during Michael's eight month battle with this terrible disease. Dr. Stewart Kennedy, from Day 1, promised to be Michael's “quarterback” and he was. He is truly a caring physician and friend. Dr. Aseyev and his wonderful nurse, Meghan, were our navigators through the Cancer Care system. Once we realized that the battle was lost, we met Dr. Kathy Simpson and her palliative care team. Words are inadequate to describe how her calm, caring demeanor provided comfort and peace to all of us. Michael was able to relax knowing that his wishes were to be honoured. In Michael's final days the nurses and staff on the Oncology ward were outstanding. Dr. Del Paggio (”call me Joe”) was so approachable that we all felt comforted. The “Fluff and Puff” nurses were angels. Our whole family was made to feel welcome by each and every staff member on the unit. To one and all we say thank you!
To our extended family and friends we say thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your words of comfort, your phone calls and texts, your generous donations and your unwavering support during this period in our lives.
With love, Pat, Cathy, Jamie, Sheila, Tyler, Abbey and Drew.
A Celebration of
Michael's Life
will be held
in the Spring.
Information to follow.